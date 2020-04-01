കോവിഡ് 19:ആരോഗ്യപ്രവര്ത്തകർക്ക് ജീവഹാനി സംഭവിച്ചാൽ കുടുംബത്തിന് 1 കോടിരൂപ നൽകും-കെജ്രിവാള്
അരവിന്ദ് കേജ്രിവാള്. photo: ANI
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: കൊറോണ പ്രതിരോധ പ്രവര്ത്തനങ്ങള്ക്കിടെ ആരോഗ്യപ്രവര്ത്തകര്ക്ക് ജീവഹാനി സംഭവിച്ചാല് കുടുംബങ്ങള്ക്ക് ഒരുകോടി രൂപ സഹായ ധനം നല്കുമെന്ന് ഡല്ഹി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി അരവിന്ദ് കെജ്രിവാള്. ആരോഗ്യപ്രവര്ത്തകര് സൈനികരെക്കാള് ഒട്ടും പിന്നിലല്ലെന്നും കെജ്രിവാള് കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്ത്തു.
കൊറോണ വൈറസ് ബാധിതരെ പരിചരിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ആര്ക്കെങ്കിലും ജീവന് നഷ്ടപ്പെടുകയാണെങ്കില്, അവര് ശുചീകരണത്തൊഴിലാളികളോ ഡോക്ടര്മാരോ നഴ്സുമാരോ ആകട്ടെ. അവര് ചെയ്ത സേവനത്തോടുള്ള ബഹുമാനാര്ഥം കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങള്ക്ക് ഒരുകോടി രൂപ നല്കും. സര്ക്കാര്-സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രികളില് ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നവര്ക്ക് ഈ പരിഗണന ലഭിക്കുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്ത്തു.
