മൃതദേഹം സംസ്‌കരിക്കാന്‍ പണം ഈടാക്കി; വിശദീകരണവുമായി കോട്ടയം നഗരസഭ
പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിക്ക് പരമാധികാരം; കൊറോണയെ അധികാരം ഉറപ്പിക്കാനുള്ള മറയാക്കി ഹംഗറി സര്‍ക്കാര്‍
റെയില്‍വേയും വിമാന കമ്പനികളും ഏപ്രില്‍ 15 മുതലുള്ള ടിക്കറ്റ് ബുക്കിങ് ആരംഭിച്ചു
കൊറോണ ബാധിച്ച് അമേരിക്കയില്‍ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന മലയാളി മരിച്ചു
