ചെന്നൈ:ശിവകാശിയിലെ പടക്ക നിര്‍മാണ ശാലയിലുണ്ടായ പൊട്ടിത്തെറിയില്‍ ഒരാള്‍ മരിച്ചു. രണ്ടുപേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു.

ശിവകാശിയിലെ ദുരൈസ്വാമിപുരം എന്ന പ്രദേശത്തെ പടക്കനിര്‍മാണശാലയിലാണ് പൊട്ടിത്തെറി ഉണ്ടായതെന്ന് ജില്ലാ മജിസ്‌ട്രേററ് ആര്‍.കണ്ണന്‍ അറിയിച്ചു.

Tamil Nadu: One person dies, two others injured as fire breaks out at a firecracker factory in Duraiswamipuram area of Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, says District Magistrate R Kannan — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

