ശിവകാശിയിലെ പടക്കനിര്മാണശാലയില് പൊട്ടിത്തെറി; ഒരാള് മരിച്ചു
പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം | Photo: AFP
ചെന്നൈ:ശിവകാശിയിലെ പടക്ക നിര്മാണ ശാലയിലുണ്ടായ പൊട്ടിത്തെറിയില് ഒരാള് മരിച്ചു. രണ്ടുപേര്ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു.
ശിവകാശിയിലെ ദുരൈസ്വാമിപുരം എന്ന പ്രദേശത്തെ പടക്കനിര്മാണശാലയിലാണ് പൊട്ടിത്തെറി ഉണ്ടായതെന്ന് ജില്ലാ മജിസ്ട്രേററ് ആര്.കണ്ണന് അറിയിച്ചു.
