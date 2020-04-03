ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: പിഎം കെയ്‌ഴ്‌സിലേക്ക് കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്ത്രര മന്ത്രാലയത്തിലെ ജീവനക്കാര്‍ ഒരു ദിവസത്തെ ശമ്പളം സംഭാവന നല്‍കുമെന്ന് ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷാ. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് അദ്ദേഹം ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്.

കോവിഡ് 19 നെതിരെ പോരാടുന്നതിനായി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ധനസഹായം ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടതുപ്രകാരം ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രാലയത്തിലെ ജീവനക്കാരും പോലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരുടെ കേന്ദ്ര സംഘടനകളും തങ്ങളുടെ ഒരു ദിവസത്തെ ശമ്പളം (ആകെ 89 കോടി രൂപ)കോവിഡ് 19 ന് എതിരായ പോരാട്ടത്തിനായി പിഎംകെയേഴ്‌സ് ഫണ്ടിലേക്ക് സംഭാവന നല്‍കും.- അമിത് ഷാ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

On the clarion call of PM @narendramodi, Officers & Staff of Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Police Organizations as well as 6 UTs without legislature would contribute one day’s salary (totaling ₹89crores) to PM-CARES Fund to fight COVID-19.



I express my gratitude to all. https://t.co/jZwEmmm9Ig