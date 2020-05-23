 

സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഇന്ന് 62 പേര്‍ക്ക് കോവിഡ്19; ഏഴ് ആരോഗ്യപ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ക്ക് രോഗബാധ
സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഒമ്പത് പ്രദേശങ്ങള്‍ കൂടി ഹോട്ട്‌സ്‌പോട്ടിലേക്ക്
മുംബൈ-തിരുവനന്തപുരം തീവണ്ടി കണ്ണൂരില്‍ നിര്‍ത്തി; സ്റ്റോപ്പ് അനുവദിച്ചത് മുന്നറിയിപ്പില്ലാതെ
