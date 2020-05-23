മുംബൈ: മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിലെ ആകെ കോവിഡ്-19 ബാധിതരുടെ എണ്ണം 47,910 ആയി. ഇന്ന് 2,608 പേര്‍ക്കാണ് കോവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്. അറുപതുപേര്‍ക്ക് ഇന്ന് ജീവന്‍ നഷ്ടമാവുകയും 821 പേര്‍ രോഗമുക്തി നേടുകയും ചെയ്തു.

2608 new #COVID19 positive cases, 60 deaths and 821 discharged in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 47910, including 1577 deaths and 13404 discharged: Maharashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/BeDXq3dJRw — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020

ഇതുവരെ 1,577 പേരാണ് സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് കോവിഡ്-19 മൂലം മരിച്ചത്. 13,404 പേര്‍ ഇതുവരെ രോഗമുക്തി നേടിയതായി മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര ആരോഗ്യ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു. സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ 1,671 പോലീസ് സേനാംഗങ്ങള്‍ക്കും കോവിഡ്-19 ബാധിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. പതിനെട്ടു പേരാണ് ഇതുവരെ മരിച്ചത്. 541 പേര്‍ രോഗമുക്തരായതായും മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര പോലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

The total number of positive cases in the Police force in the state reaches 1671 - this includes 174 Police officers and 1497 Police personnel. A total of 18 deaths have been reported in the Police force and 541 personnel recovered from the disease: Maharashtra Police. #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020

കോവിഡ്-19 ബാധിതരുടെ എണ്ണത്തില്‍ മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയ്ക്കു തൊട്ടുപിന്നില്‍ തമിഴ്‌നാടാണ്. 710 പേര്‍ക്ക് ഇന്ന് തമിഴ്‌നാട്ടില്‍ രോഗം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. അഞ്ചുപേര്‍ മരിച്ചു. ഇതോടെ സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ ആകെ രോഗബാധിതരുടെ എണ്ണം 15,512 ആയി. ഇതില്‍ 7,915 എണ്ണം സജീവ കേസുകളാണ്. 103 പേര്‍ക്കാണ് സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഇതുവരെ ജീവന്‍ നഷ്ടമായിട്ടുള്ളതെന്നും തമിഴ്‌നാട് ആരോഗ്യ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു.

content highlights: number of covid-19 patients raises in maharashtra and tamil nadu