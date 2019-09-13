മോദിയല്ല, മില്ലേനിയല്സും കണക്കുമാണ് പ്രശ്നക്കാര്, ഗുരുത്വാകര്ഷണത്തില് പിഴച്ച ഗോയലിന് ട്രോള്മഴ
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: മില്ലേനിയല് പ്രസ്താവനയില് കേന്ദ്ര ധനമന്ത്രി നിര്മല സീതാരാമനെ സോഷ്യല് മീഡിയ ട്രോളുന്നതിനിടെ ട്രോളന്മാര്ക്ക് പുതിയ ഇരയിട്ടുനല്കി റെയില്വേ മന്ത്രി പീയൂഷ് ഗോയല്.
കണക്ക് നോക്കേണ്ടതില്ലെന്നും ഗുരുത്വാകര്ഷണം കണ്ടുപിടിച്ചത് ഐന്സ്റ്റീനാണെന്നുമുള്ള പീയൂഷ് ഗോയലിന്റെ പ്രസ്താവനയെ ആണ് ട്രോളര്മാര് സോഷ്യല് മീഡിയയില് ഇത്തവണ ഇരയാക്കിയത്. ഗുരുത്വാകര്ഷണം ഐന്സ്റ്റീന്റേതാണെങ്കില് ഐസക് ന്യൂട്ടന് എന്താണ് കണ്ടുപിടിച്ചത് എന്നാണ് റെയില്വേ മന്ത്രിയോടുള്ള ട്രോളന്മാരുടെ ചോദ്യം.
ഇന്ത്യന് സാമ്പത്തിക വളര്ച്ചാ നിരക്ക് എന്തുകൊണ്ട് വലിയ രീതിയില് താഴോട്ടേക്ക് പോവുന്നുവെന്നായിരുന്നു പീയൂഷ് ഗോയലിനോടുള്ള മാധ്യമപ്രവര്ത്തകരോടുള്ള ചോദ്യം. ടെലിവിഷനില് കാണുന്ന തരത്തിലുള്ള കണക്കുകള് തെറ്റാണെന്നും കണക്കുകള് ഗുരുത്വാകര്ഷണം കണ്ടുപിടിക്കുന്ന സമയത്ത് ഐന്സ്റ്റീനെ പോലും സഹായിച്ചിരുന്നില്ല എന്നുമായിരുന്നു ഇതിന് ഗോയലിന്റെ മറുപടി.
ഗോയലിന്റെ വീഡിയോ ട്വിറ്ററില് വൈറലായതോടെ സോഷ്യല് മീഡിയയില് ന്യൂട്ടനും, ഐന്സ്റ്റീനും ട്രെന്ഡിങ്ങിലുമെത്തി.
Reporter : Sir how India would become 5 trillion Economy in such growth rate?— IRONY MAN (@karanku100) September 12, 2019
Piyush Goyal : Don't look at numbers. Math never helped Einstein discover Gravity.
Fact : Gravity was discovered by Newton in 1687.
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aj58N87IgV
Why should Nirmala have all the fun? Piyush Goyal has just delivered a blockbuster dialogue— Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 12, 2019
"Don't get into calculations about the economy. Don't get into maths. Maths never helped Einstein discover Gravity" 🙄
Millennials and Maths are the problem. Not Modi Govt. Understood? pic.twitter.com/JCoCIbdoxp
1. Einstein didn't discover gravity.— Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) September 12, 2019
2. Newton did.
3. Gravity was discovered based on Mathematical work of laws of motion, not falling apple. pic.twitter.com/9Ydsw8FE2W
Einstein when he was told that he discovered gravity. pic.twitter.com/7fnxNh7vnZ— Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) September 12, 2019
"those maths have never helped Einstein" pic.twitter.com/Q714jIloVs— Einstein's Gravity (@brumbyoz) September 12, 2019
.@PiyushGoyal : Einstein discovered Gravity.— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) September 12, 2019
Newton : pic.twitter.com/lP8AIVMtTx
Newton's reaction when he came to know that Einstein discovered gravity 😂😂 #Einstein pic.twitter.com/HXjzJS7QLE— Abhishek kumar (@mpbsvs) September 12, 2019
😲😲 EINSTEIN DISCOVERED GRAVITY.. ~@PiyushGoyalOffc
ENOUGH TWITTER FOR TODAY pic.twitter.com/YlP4nnUWWQ— Riya (@princessmilax) September 12, 2019
