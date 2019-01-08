ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: രാജ്യവ്യാപകമായി തൊഴിലാളി യൂണിയനുകള്‍ ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്ത 48 മണിക്കൂര്‍ പണിമുടക്ക് ജനജീവിതം താറുമാറാക്കി. ഉത്തരേന്ത്യന്‍ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളില്‍ പണിമുടക്ക് ഭാഗികമായി തുടരുമ്പോള്‍ കേരളത്തിലും വടക്ക് കിഴക്ക് സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലും ഏകദേശം പൂര്‍ണ്ണമാണ്.

കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാരിന്റെ തൊഴിലാളി വിരുദ്ധ നയങ്ങള്‍ക്കെതിരെ ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്ത പണിമുടക്കില്‍ ബിഎംഎസ് ഒഴികെയുള്ള തൊഴിലാളി സംഘടനകളെല്ലാം പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ഒഡീഷയില്‍ തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ ദേശീയ പാത ഉപരോധിച്ചു. ചിലയിടങ്ങളില്‍ സ്വകാര്യ വാഹനങ്ങള്‍ പോലും കടത്തിവിട്ടില്ല.

ഡല്‍ഹിയിലും ചെന്നൈയിലും വിവിധയിടങ്ങളില്‍ തൊഴിലാളി സംഘടനകള്‍ പ്രകടനം നടത്തി. അതേ സമയം ഇവിടെ സമരം പൊതുജന ജീവിതത്തെ കാര്യമായി ബാധിച്ചിട്ടില്ല. കടകള്‍ തുറന്ന് പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുകയും വാഹനങ്ങള്‍ ഓടുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നുണ്ട്. കൊല്‍ക്കത്തയില്‍ സമരക്കാര്‍ ട്രെയിന്‍-റോഡ് ഗതാഗതം സ്തംഭിപ്പിച്ചു. പോലീസ് സമരക്കാരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത്‌നീക്കി. ഇതിനിടെ ബംഗാളിലെ അസന്‍സോളില്‍ തൃണമൂല്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ്-സിപിഎം പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ തമ്മില്‍ സംഘര്‍ഷമുണ്ടായി.

Odisha: Members of Central Trade Unions hold protests & block commuters in Bhubaneswar demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others. Central Trade Unions have called a 48-hour nationwide strike over several demands. pic.twitter.com/5LgEWntTEQ — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019

അസമിലും സമരക്കാര്‍ ട്രെയിനുകള്‍ തടഞ്ഞു. മുംബൈയില്‍ സമരം ബസ് സര്‍വീസുകളെ കാര്യമായി ബാധിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. എല്ലാ തരത്തിലുള്ള ബന്ദുകളും സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ പ്രതിരോധിക്കുമെന്ന് ബംഗാള്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി മമതാ ബാനര്‍ജി പറഞ്ഞു.

ബെംഗളൂരുവില്‍ കെഎസ്ആര്‍ടിസി, ബിഎംടിസി ബസ് സര്‍വീസുകളെ സമരം ബാധിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഓട്ടോ തൊഴിലാളികളും സമരത്തില്‍ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നു.

Delhi: All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) members hold protest in Patparganj industrial area against privatisation of public and government sector and demanding minimum wages, social security among others pic.twitter.com/jbfilCAwYN — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019

Odisha: Traffic movement affected on National Highway 16 due to protest by Central Trade Unions in Bhubaneswar. Their demands include minimum wages and social security among others., pic.twitter.com/chGKdZk3x3 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019

West Bengal: Clash between TMC and CPM workers in Asansol during 48-hour nationwide strike called by Central Trade Unions demanding minimum wages, social security schemes & against privatisation of public and government sector. pic.twitter.com/5oM6TWxnx7 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019

West Bengal: Members of Central Trade Unions block railway line in Howrah demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others. Central Trade Unions have called a 48-hour nationwide strike over several demands. pic.twitter.com/o4FvWpFWdK — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019

