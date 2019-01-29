ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: മുന്‍കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിയും സോഷ്യലിസ്റ്റ് നേതാവുമായ ജോര്‍ജ് ഫെര്‍ണാണ്ടസിന്റെ മരണത്തില്‍ അനുശോചിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയും പ്രസിഡന്റ് രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദും കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധിയും ഉള്‍പ്പെടെയുള്ള ദേശീയനേതാക്കള്‍.

പാവങ്ങളുടെയും പാര്‍ശ്വവല്‍ക്കരിക്കപ്പെട്ടവരുടെയും ശബ്ദമായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

George Sahab represented the best of India’s political leadership.



Frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised.



Saddened by his passing away. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

ലളിതജീവിതവും ഉയര്‍ന്ന ചിന്താഗതിയുമുള്ള വ്യക്തിയായിരുന്നു ജോര്‍ജ് ഫെര്‍ണാണ്ടസെന്ന് പ്രസിഡന്റ് രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദ് അനുസ്മരിച്ചു.

Distressed to learn of the passing of Shri George Fernandes, who served India in many capacities, including as Defence Minister. He epitomised simple living and high thinking. And was a champion of democracy, during the Emergency and beyond. We will all miss him #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2019

I’m sorry to hear about the passing of former Parliamentarian & Union Minister, George Fernandes Ji.



My condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 29, 2019

Very sad to hear about George Fernandes’ demise. He was a very good friend in his later years. Earlier we had ideological. differences due to his being socialist and I for market based economy but we were united in opposing TDK and residual Nehru family. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 29, 2019

Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of former Defence Minister Sh. George Fernandes. My thoughts and prayers are with his family...May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 29, 2019

