ബെംഗളൂരു: ചന്ദ്രയാന്‍ 2 ദൗത്യം ലക്ഷ്യം കാണാത്തതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് വിതുമ്പിയ ഐ എസ് ആര്‍ ഒ ചെയര്‍മാനെ മാറോടണച്ച് ആശ്വസിപ്പിക്കുന്ന പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ വീഡിയോ ഏറ്റെടുത്ത് സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയ.

'എന്റെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മനുഷ്യനാണ്' എന്ന അടിക്കുറിപ്പോടെയാണ് ട്വിറ്ററിൽ വീഡിയോ വ്യാപകമായി ഷെയർ ചെയ്യപ്പെടുന്നത്.

ചന്ദ്രയാന്‍ 2 ദൗത്യത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് സംസാരിച്ച ശേഷം പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മടങ്ങുമ്പോഴായിരുന്നു എല്ലാവരുടേയും കണ്ണുനനയിക്കുന്ന സംഭവങ്ങൾ ഐ എസ് ആര്‍ ഒ ആസ്ഥാനത്തുണ്ടായത്. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയെ യാത്രയാക്കാനെത്തിയ ഐ എസ് ആര്‍ ഒ ചെയര്‍മാന്‍ കെ.ശിവന്‍ വിതുമ്പി. തുടര്‍ന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ചെയര്‍മാനെ തന്റെ മാറോടണയ്ക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇതിന്റെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങളാണ് ഇപ്പോള്‍ സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ ഏറ്റെടുത്തിരിക്കുന്നത്.

എന്റെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മനുഷ്യനാണെന്നും, ലക്ഷക്കണക്കിന് ഹൃദയങ്ങള്‍ സ്വന്തമാക്കിയിരിക്കുകയാണ് ഇരുവരും തുടങ്ങിയ അടിക്കുറിപ്പുകളോടെ നിരവധി പേരാണ് വീഡിയോ ഷെയര്‍ ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്.

My PM is human.. which is beyond everything.. this is why he is different from others...and this why we chose you sir🙏 @narendramodi https://t.co/T2mOxZ9cX5 — Sowmya (@SowmyaHullur) September 7, 2019

പ്രചോദകമായ നേതൃത്വത്തിന് മാതൃക എന്ന അടിക്കുറിപ്പോടെയാണ് ഐ എസ് ആര്‍ ഒ കന്നഡ ട്വിറ്റര്‍ അക്കൗണ്ട് വീഡിയോ ഷെയര്‍ ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്.

Just watched @narendramodi ji's address to the ISRO scientists, technicians and other employees! A lesson in inspirational leadership indeed! For me this is the most defining picture/moment!@PMOIndia consoling and standing firm with @isro chairman Dr Sivan! Thankyou Dr Sivan🙏 pic.twitter.com/qQpXRNMmjy — ISROక్కేళి (@ivak99) September 7, 2019



ഇസ്രായേൽ മുന്‍ അംബാസിഡറും വീഡിയോ ഷെയര്‍ ചെയ്തതിട്ടുണ്ട്.

I am very imotional seeing @isro chief being imotional and hugged & consoled by our beloved PM @narendramodi ji. You both have won millions heart. No matter what is the result we will succeed one day. The whole nation is behind you. Congratulations for achieving this far. https://t.co/HMNmRRNRNN — Devesh Sharma (@deveshsharma4u) September 7, 2019

കൂടാതെ കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിമാരായ രവിശങ്കർ പ്രസാദ്, കിരൺ റിജിജു തുടങ്ങിയവരും തങ്ങളുടെ ട്വിറ്റർ അക്കൗണ്ടിലൂടെ വീഡിയോ ഷെയർ ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

A leader who inspires faith, hope and optimism!

PM @narendramodi gives an emotional hug to @isro Chairman K. Sivan and reaffirms his faith in scientists and engineers of #ISRO and #Chandrayan2 team.

Proud of our scientists!

Proud of our Prime Minister!! pic.twitter.com/27bzzrD2zm — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 7, 2019

"This is the moment when a nation stands tall, India is with you"- PM @narendramodi ji said to boost the morale of the @isro scientists. pic.twitter.com/s1Ob2n1Fcr — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 7, 2019

