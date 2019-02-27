ശ്രീനഗര്: ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ ബഡ്ഗാമില് വ്യോമസേനയുടെ വിമാനം തകര്ന്നുവീണു.
പൈലറ്റും സഹപൈലറ്റും കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടതായി ഇന്ത്യാ ടുഡേ റിപ്പോര്ട്ട് ചെയ്തു. ബുധനാഴ്ച പുലര്ച്ചെയാണ് സംഭവം.
പോലീസും സുരക്ഷാസേനയും സംഭവസ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
സാങ്കേതിക തകരാണെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക നിഗമനം. കൂടുതല് വിവരങ്ങള് ലഭ്യമായിട്ടില്ല.
#Visuals from the crash site of a military aircraft in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam. pic.twitter.com/9mc3BZTgCQ— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019
#SpotVisuals: Police on military aircraft crash in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam, say, "Two bodies have been found at the crash site." pic.twitter.com/Tg2uFeJjdW— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019
content highlights: military aircraft crashes in jammu kashmir