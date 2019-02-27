ശ്രീനഗര്‍: ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ ബഡ്ഗാമില്‍ വ്യോമസേനയുടെ വിമാനം തകര്‍ന്നുവീണു.

പൈലറ്റും സഹപൈലറ്റും കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടതായി ഇന്ത്യാ ടുഡേ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു. ബുധനാഴ്ച പുലര്‍ച്ചെയാണ് സംഭവം.

പോലീസും സുരക്ഷാസേനയും സംഭവസ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

സാങ്കേതിക തകരാണെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക നിഗമനം. കൂടുതല്‍ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ ലഭ്യമായിട്ടില്ല.

