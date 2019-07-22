മുംബൈ: ബാന്ദ്രയില്‍ ഒമ്പതുനില കെട്ടിടത്തില്‍ വന്‍തീപ്പിടിത്തം. കെട്ടിടത്തിന്റെ മൂന്ന്,നാല് നിലകളിലാണ് തീപടര്‍ന്നത്.

നൂറോളം ആളുകള്‍ കെട്ടിടത്തിന്റെ ടെറസില്‍ കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക സൂചന.

എം ടി എന്‍ എല്ലിന്റെ ഓഫീസ് പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്ന കെട്ടിടമാണിത്. തീയണയ്ക്കാന്‍ പതിന്നാല് ഫയര്‍ എഞ്ചിനുകള്‍ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Mumbai: A level 4 fire has broken out in MTNL Building in Bandra, 14 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/e7NRsYH7O3