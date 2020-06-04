 

സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഇന്ന് 94 പേര്‍ക്ക് കോവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു; 39 പേര്‍ രോഗമുക്തരായി
സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് 94 പേര്‍ക്കു കൂടി കോവിഡ്, ഇന്ന് മൂന്ന്‌ മരണം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു; 39 പേര്‍ക്ക് രോഗമുക്തി
കോവിഡ് രോഗികളെ ചികിത്സിക്കാന്‍ താത്കാലിക ആശുപത്രികളും വേണ്ടിവരുമെന്ന് കേന്ദ്രം
നടിമാരോ മോഡലുകളോ അല്ല, കൊറോണ പോരാളികളാണ്; വൈറലായി വോഗ് മാഗസിന്‍ കവര്‍
