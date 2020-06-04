മുംബൈ/ചെന്നൈ/ബെംഗളുരു: മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിലെ കോവിഡ് ബാധിതരുടെ എണ്ണം 77,793 ആയി. ഇന്ന് മാത്രം റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തത് 2933 പുതിയ കേസുകളാണ്. 123 പേര്‍ മരിച്ചു. 2710 പേരാണ് മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയില്‍ മരിച്ചത്.

മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര കഴിഞ്ഞാല്‍ തമിഴ്‌നാട്ടിലാണ് ഏറ്റവുമധികം കേസ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. 1373 പുതിയ കേസുകള്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു. 12 പേരാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഇതോടെ സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ കോവിഡ് ബാധിതരുടെ എണ്ണം 27,256 ആയി ഉയര്‍ന്നു. 12,132 പേരാണ് ചികിത്സയിലുള്ളത്.

കര്‍ണാടകയില്‍ 257 പുതിയ കേസുകളാണ് ഇന്ന് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തത്. 4320 പേര്‍ക്കാണ് കോവിഡ് 19 ഇതുവരെ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്. 57 പേര്‍ മരിച്ചു. 2651 പേരാണ് ചികിത്സയിലുള്ളത്.

