സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് 10 ഹോട്ട്‌സ്‌പോട്ടുകള്‍ കൂടി
News |
News |
ആശ്വാസദിനം; ഇന്ന് കോവിഡ് പോസിറ്റീവ് കേസുകള്‍ ഇല്ല, 9 പേർക്ക് രോഗമുക്തി
News |
സിഡിഎസും മൂന്ന് സൈനിക മേധാവികളും ആറ് മണിക്ക് മാധ്യമങ്ങളെ കാണും
News |
കോവിഡ് രോഗികളില്‍ ആന്റിബോഡി ഉണ്ടാവുന്നില്ലെന്ന കണ്ടെത്തല്‍ അസാധാരണം- യുഎസ് ആരോഗ്യവിദഗ്ധന്‍
