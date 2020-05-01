ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: രാജ്യത്ത് ലോക്ക്ഡൗണ്‍ രണ്ടാഴ്ചത്തേക്കു കൂടി നീട്ടി. മേയ് 17 വരെ രാജ്യത്ത് ലോക്ക്ഡൗണ്‍ തുടരും. കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രാലയമാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്. രണ്ടാംഘട്ട ലോക്ക്ഡൗണ്‍ മേയ് മൂന്നിന് അവസാനിക്കാനിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ഈ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് ലോക്ക്ഡൗണ്‍ നീട്ടിക്കൊണ്ടുള്ള തീരുമാനം പുറത്തെത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.

In red zones, outside containment zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout India. These are: plying of cycle rickshaws&auto rickshaws; taxis&cab aggregators; intra-district&inter-district plying of buses&barber shops,spas&saloons: MHA https://t.co/LCSEKe416U