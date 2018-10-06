ബെംഗളുരു: കര്‍ണാടക സംസ്ഥാന സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ വക ബസില്‍ ഡ്രൈവറോടൊപ്പമിരുന്ന് കുരങ്ങ് സ്റ്റിയറിങ് വീല്‍ നിയന്ത്രിക്കുന്ന വീഡിയോ പുറത്ത്. കര്‍ണാടകയിലെ ദാവന്‍കരെയില്‍ നിന്ന് ഭരമസാഗരയിലേക്കുള്ള ബസിലാണ് സംഭവം. വീഡിയോ പുറത്തുവന്നതിന് പിന്നാലെ യാത്രക്കാരുടെ ജീവന് ഭീഷണിയാകുന്ന രീതിയില്‍ കുരങ്ങിന് ബസ്സിന്റെ നിയന്ത്രണം കൈമാറിയ ഡ്രൈവര്‍ പ്രകാശിനെ അധികൃതര്‍ സസ്‌പെന്‍ഡ് ചെയ്തു. അന്വേഷണം പൂര്‍ത്തിയാകുന്നത് വരെ ഈ ഡ്രൈവറെ ഡ്രൈവിങ് ഡ്യൂട്ടിയില്‍ നിന്ന് മാറ്റിനിര്‍ത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്‌.

Content Hioghlights: Karnatka SRTC, driver letting monkey take the wheel