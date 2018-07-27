ചെന്നൈ: ഡി എം കെ അധ്യക്ഷനും തമിഴ്‌നാട് മുന്‍മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുമായ എം കരുണാനിധിയുടെ ആരോഗ്യനില മെച്ചപ്പെട്ടു വരികയാണെന്ന് മകന്‍ എം കെ സ്റ്റാലിന്‍.

പനിയും അണുബാധയും കുറഞ്ഞതായും സ്റ്റാലിനെ ഉദ്ധരിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യാ ടുഡേ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു.

കരുണാനിധിയുടെ ആരോഗ്യനില നേരിയതോതില്‍ മോശമായെന്ന് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ മെഡിക്കല്‍ ബുള്ളറ്റിനില്‍ പറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. മൂത്രനാളിയിലെ അണുബാധയുടെ ഭാഗമായുണ്ടായ പനിക്ക് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് ചികിത്സ നല്‍കുന്നതായും ബുള്ളറ്റിന്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കിയിരുന്നു.

പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി, കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി എന്നിവര്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടെ നിരവധി ദേശീയ- സംസ്ഥാന നേതാക്കളാണ് ആരോഗ്യം വീണ്ടെടുക്കാന്‍ കരുണാനിധിക്ക് ആശംസകളുമായെത്തിയത്. ഇവര്‍ക്കെല്ലാവര്‍ക്കും സ്റ്റാലിന്‍ നന്ദിയും അറിയിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

