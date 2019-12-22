ബെംഗളൂരു: മംഗലാപുരത്ത് പൗരത്വ നിയമ ഭേദഗതി പ്രതിഷേധത്തിനിടെ വെടിയേറ്റ് മരിച്ചവരുടെ കുടുംബത്തിന് ധനസഹായം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് കര്‍ണാടക സര്‍ക്കാര്‍.

വെടിവെപ്പില്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടവരുടെ കുടുംബങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് പത്തുലക്ഷം രൂപ വീതം നല്‍കുമെന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ബി.എസ്. യെദിയൂരപ്പ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ജലീല്‍ കുദ്രോളി, നൗഷീന്‍ എന്നിവര്‍ക്കാണ് ഡിസംബര്‍ 19നു പോലീസ് നടത്തിയ വെടിവെപ്പില്‍ ജീവന്‍ നഷ്ടമായത്.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the families of the two people who died during protests in Mangaluru on December 19. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct (file pic) pic.twitter.com/mpsXvcqKgX