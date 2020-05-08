 

താപനില കൂടുതല്‍; കൊച്ചിയില്‍ അഞ്ചുപേരും കരിപ്പൂരില്‍ മൂന്നുപേരും ഐസൊലേഷനില്‍
കോവിഡ് കാലത്ത് മടങ്ങിവരുന്ന പ്രവാസികള്‍ ക്വാറന്റൈനില്‍ കഴിയുമ്പോള്‍ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട കാര്യങ്ങള്‍
കരിപ്പൂരിലേയ്ക്ക് ആദ്യ വിമാനം രാത്രി 10.30 ന് എത്തും: കെ.എസ്.ആര്‍.ടി.സി ബസുകള്‍ തയ്യാര്‍
പ്രവാസികളെ കൊണ്ടുവരാന്‍ ഐഎന്‍എസ് ജലാശ്വ മാലി ദ്വീപില്‍ എത്തി
