ആഗ്ര: കോവിഡ് 19 ബാധിച്ച് മുതിര്‍ന്ന മാധ്യമപ്രവര്‍ത്തകന്‍ പങ്കജ് കുല്‍ശ്രേഷ്ഠ മരിച്ചു. എസ്എന്‍ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളേജ് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു പങ്കജ്. ഒരു ഹിന്ദി ദിനപത്രത്തിലാണ് പങ്കജ് ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്നത്

ബുധനാഴ്ച മുതല്‍ വെന്റിലേറ്ററിലായിരുന്നു.

A journalist, who had tested positive for #COVID19 and was admitted at the isolation ward of SN Medical College, has died. He was on ventilator since Wednesday: Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh (file pic) (07.05.2020) pic.twitter.com/qDr1Zts3Pd