പാരീസ്: ഫ്രാന്‍സിലെ വിമാനത്താവളങ്ങള്‍ വഴി മറ്റ് രാജ്യങ്ങളിലേക്ക് പോകുന്ന ഇന്ത്യക്കാര്‍ക്ക് ഇനി മുതല്‍ എയര്‍പോര്‍ട്ട് ട്രാന്‍സിറ്റ് വിസ ആവശ്യമില്ല. ജൂലൈ 23 മുതല്‍ ഈ നിയമം നിലവില്‍ വന്നതായി ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ഫ്രാന്‍സ് സ്ഥാനപതി അലക്‌സാണ്ട്രേ സീഗ്ലര്‍ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഇത് പ്രകാരം ഫ്രാന്‍സിലെ വിമാനത്താവളങ്ങള്‍ വഴി യാത്ര ചെയ്യുന്ന ഇന്ത്യന്‍ പാസ്‌പോര്‍ട്ട് കൈവശമുള്ളവര്‍ക്ക് ട്രാന്‍സിറ്റ് വിസ കൂടാതെ യാത്ര ചെയ്യാം.

26 യൂറോപ്യന്‍ രാജ്യങ്ങള്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടുന്ന ഷെങ്കന്‍ ഏരിയയുടെ ഭാഗമാണ് ഫ്രാന്‍സ്. നേരത്തെ ഇത് വഴി സഞ്ചരിക്കാന്‍ ഷെങ്കന്‍ ട്രാന്‍സിറ്റ് വിസ ആവശ്യമായിരുന്നു.

I’m pleased to announce that, with effect from 23rd July 2018, holders of Indian passports will no longer require an Airport Transit Visa (ATV) while transiting through the international zone of any airport in France #ChooseFrance ➡️https://t.co/7TiAkqL2As pic.twitter.com/zZjIh1Zg1p