ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ദീപാവലിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി അതിർത്തിയിൽ മധുരം പങ്കിട്ട് ഇന്ത്യാ - പാക് സൈനികർ. നിയന്ത്രണ രേഖയ്ക്ക് സമീപം തിത്വൽ പാലത്തിൽ വെച്ചാണ് ഇരു സൈനികരും തമ്മിൽ മധുര കൈമാറ്റം നടത്തിയതെന്ന് എഎൻഐ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നു. 

വാഗാ അതിർത്തിയിലും ഗുജറാത്തിലെ ഇന്ത്യാ - പാക് അതിർത്തിയിലും രാജസ്ഥാനിലെ ബർമെർ മേഖലയിലും സമാന രീതിയിൽ ഇരു സൈനികരും മധുര കൈമാറ്റം നടത്തി. ഇന്ത്യ - ബംഗ്ലാദേശ് അതിർത്തിയിലും സൈന്യം മധുരം കൈമാറി. 

ഈദ്, ഹോളി, ദീപാവില, മറ്റു ദേശീയ ആഘോഷങ്ങളുടെ സമയങ്ങളിൽ ഇത്തരത്തിൽ മധുര വിതരണം സൈനികർ തമ്മിൽ നടത്താറുണ്ട്. 

