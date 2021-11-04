ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ദീപാവലിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി അതിർത്തിയിൽ മധുരം പങ്കിട്ട് ഇന്ത്യാ - പാക് സൈനികർ. നിയന്ത്രണ രേഖയ്ക്ക് സമീപം തിത്വൽ പാലത്തിൽ വെച്ചാണ് ഇരു സൈനികരും തമ്മിൽ മധുര കൈമാറ്റം നടത്തിയതെന്ന് എഎൻഐ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നു.

#WATCH | Indian Army and Pakistan Army exchange sweets at Tithwal crossing bridge on the Line of Control (LoC) on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/BE22qNWZRU — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

വാഗാ അതിർത്തിയിലും ഗുജറാത്തിലെ ഇന്ത്യാ - പാക് അതിർത്തിയിലും രാജസ്ഥാനിലെ ബർമെർ മേഖലയിലും സമാന രീതിയിൽ ഇരു സൈനികരും മധുര കൈമാറ്റം നടത്തി. ഇന്ത്യ - ബംഗ്ലാദേശ് അതിർത്തിയിലും സൈന്യം മധുരം കൈമാറി.

Border Security Force and Pak Rangers exchanged sweets on the India-Pakistan International Border in Gujarat and in Barmer sector of Rajasthan, on the occasion of #Diwali. pic.twitter.com/Guat10GKGi — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

ഈദ്, ഹോളി, ദീപാവില, മറ്റു ദേശീയ ആഘോഷങ്ങളുടെ സമയങ്ങളിൽ ഇത്തരത്തിൽ മധുര വിതരണം സൈനികർ തമ്മിൽ നടത്താറുണ്ട്.

Punjab: Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of #Diwali. pic.twitter.com/nDscZnxbo6 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

Content highlights: Indian, Pakistani Soldiers Exchange Sweets On Diwali