ശ്രീനഗര്: നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറാന് ശ്രമിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ഇന്ത്യന് സൈന്യം വധിച്ചവരുടെ മൃതദേഹങ്ങള് ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങണമെന്ന് പാകിസ്താനോട് ഇന്ത്യ.
ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ കേരാന് സെക്ടറിലൂടെ നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറാന് ശ്രമിച്ച പാകിസ്താന് ബോര്ഡര് ആക്ഷന് ടീ(ബി എ ടി)മിലെ അഞ്ചു മുതല് ഏഴുവരെ അംഗങ്ങളെ വധിച്ചതായി സെന്യം ശനിയാഴ്ച അറിയിച്ചിരുന്നു.
മൃതദേഹങ്ങള് ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങണമെന്ന ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ആവശ്യത്തോട് പാകിസ്താന് ഇതുവരെ പ്രതികരിച്ചിട്ടില്ല. നിയന്ത്രണരേഖയ്ക്കു സമീപം ഇന്ത്യന് അതിര്ത്തിക്കുള്ളിലാണ് നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റക്കാരുടെ മൃതദേഹങ്ങള് കിടക്കുന്നത്.
Indian Army: Have offered Pakistan Army to take over the dead bodies(of 5-7 Pak BAT army regulars/terrorists). Pakistan Army has been offered to approach with white flag and take over the dead bodies for last rites,they are yet to respond. pic.twitter.com/x1mF7yHSyv— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019
