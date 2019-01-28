ലഖ്നൗ: വ്യോമസേനയുടെ വിമാനം ഉത്തര്പ്രദേശില് തകര്ന്നുവീണു. യുപിയിലെ ഖുഷിനഗറില് വ്യോമസേനയുടെ ജാഗ്വാര് യുദ്ധ വിമാനമാണ് തകര്ന്നുവീണത്.
പൈലറ്റ് പാരച്യൂട്ടിലൂടെ രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടെന്ന് വ്യോമസേനാ അധികൃതര് അറിയിച്ചു. മറ്റാരും വിമാനത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നില്ലെന്നാണ് സൂചന. വിമാനം തകരാനുള്ള കാരണം എന്താണെന്ന് പുറത്തുവന്നിട്ടില്ല.
Uttar Pradesh: Latest visuals from Kushinagar where an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter plane crashed today, the pilot managed to eject safely. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident. pic.twitter.com/MZxgwjWHrS— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019
Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from Kushinagar where an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter plane crashed today, the pilot managed to eject safely. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident. pic.twitter.com/fZtAtJcd3U— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019
