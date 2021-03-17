പരിശീലനപറക്കലിനിടെ മിഗ്-21 വിമാനം തകർന്ന് വീണ് ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ക്യാപ്റ്റന് മരിച്ചു
പ്രതീകാത്മകചിത്രം | Photo : Twitter / Indian Air Force
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: ഇന്ത്യന് വ്യോമസേനാ വിമാനം തകർന്ന് വീണ് ഒരു ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ക്യാപ്റ്റന് മരിച്ചതായി വ്യോമസേന അറിയിച്ചു. മിഗ്-21 ബൈസന് വിമാനമാണ് ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ അപകടത്തില് പെട്ടത്.
പതിവ് പരിശീലനത്തിനിടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം. പറന്നുയര്ന്ന വിമാനം ഉടൻ അപകടത്തില്പ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് വ്യോമസേന വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 17, 2021
ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ക്യാപ്റ്റന് എ. ഗുപ്തയാണ് അപകടത്തില് മരിച്ചത്. അപകടകാരണം കണ്ടെത്താന് അന്വേഷണത്തിന് ഉത്തരവിട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്.
The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 17, 2021
Content Highlights: Indian Air Force Group Captain dies in MiG-21 accident