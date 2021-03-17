ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വ്യോമസേനാ വിമാനം തകർന്ന് വീണ് ഒരു ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ക്യാപ്റ്റന്‍ മരിച്ചതായി വ്യോമസേന അറിയിച്ചു. മിഗ്-21 ബൈസന്‍ വിമാനമാണ് ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ അപകടത്തില്‍ പെട്ടത്. 

പതിവ് പരിശീലനത്തിനിടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം. പറന്നുയര്‍ന്ന വിമാനം ഉടൻ അപകടത്തില്‍പ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് വ്യോമസേന വ്യക്തമാക്കി. 

ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ക്യാപ്റ്റന്‍ എ. ഗുപ്തയാണ് അപകടത്തില്‍ മരിച്ചത്. അപകടകാരണം കണ്ടെത്താന്‍ അന്വേഷണത്തിന് ഉത്തരവിട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്. 

 

 

 

