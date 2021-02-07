ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി : രാജ്യം മുഴുവന്‍ ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡിനൊപ്പമുണ്ടെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി. ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡിലെ ചമോലി ജില്ലയില്‍ മഞ്ഞുമല ഇടിഞ്ഞതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്നുണ്ടായ വെള്ളപ്പൊക്കത്തില്‍ നിരവധിപേര്‍ മരിച്ചതായ വാര്‍ത്ത പുറത്തുവന്നതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ഇക്കാര്യം പറഞ്ഞത്.

അവിടെയുള്ള എല്ലാവരുടെയും സുരക്ഷയ്ക്കായി രാജ്യം മുഴുവന്‍ പ്രാര്‍ഥിക്കുകയാണെന്നും സ്ഥിതിഗതികള്‍ താന്‍ നേരിട്ട് വിലയിരുത്തുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. മുതിര്‍ന്ന ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരുമായി നിരന്തരം ബന്ധപ്പെടുന്നുണ്ട്. ദേശീയ ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ സേനയെ വിന്യസിക്കല്‍, രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനം, ദുരിതാശ്വാസ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ എന്നിവ സംബന്ധിച്ച വിവരങ്ങള്‍ ആരായുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍, അസം സന്ദര്‍ശനത്തിനിടെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021

രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദ് ദുരന്തത്തില്‍ ആശങ്ക രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ വിജയകരമായി നടക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം പ്രത്യാശ പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചു. പ്രദേശത്തെ ജനങ്ങളുടെ സുരക്ഷയ്ക്കായി പ്രാര്‍ഥിക്കുന്നു. രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനവും ദുരിതാശ്വാസ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങളും നല്ലരീതിയില്‍ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നുവെന്നാണ് കരുതുന്നതെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for well being and safety of people. Am confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well: President Ram Nath Kovind



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/ywEhPkJn29 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

അതിനിടെ കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷാ ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ത്രിവേന്ദ്ര സിങ് റാവത്തുമായി സംസാരിച്ച് സ്ഥിതിഗതികള്‍ ആരാഞ്ഞു. രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ക്കായി കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാരിന്റെ എല്ലാ സഹായവും അദ്ദേഹം ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡിന് വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്തു. രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ക്കായി ദേശീയ ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ സേനയെ പ്രദേശത്ത് വിന്യസിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. കൂടുതല്‍ സേനാംഗങ്ങളെ വ്യോമമാര്‍ഗം സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിക്കുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

#WATCH | 3 NDRF teams have reached there. More teams are ready to be airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi. ITBP jawans are also there. I assure people of Uttarakhand that Modi govt stands with them in this difficult time. All help will be extended: HM Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/lYxOhr8T2Y — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Regarding the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, I've spoken to CM TS Rawat, DGs of ITBP & NDRF. All officers concerned are working on a war footing to rescue people. NDRF teams have left for rescue operations. Every possible help will be provided to Devbhoomi: HM Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/9NZ9K739XV — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Content Highlights: India stands with Uttarakhand - PM Narendra Modi