ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: കോവിഡ്-19 ചികിത്സയില്‍ യു.എ.ഇ.യെ പിന്തുണയ്ക്കാന്‍ ഇന്ത്യ മെഡിക്കല്‍ സംഘത്തെ അയക്കുന്നു. 88 വിദഗ്ധ ഡോക്ടര്‍മാരും നഴ്സുമാരും അടങ്ങുന്ന സംഘമാണ് ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ നിന്നും യു.എ.ഇ.യിലെത്തുക. ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെ യു.എ.ഇ. എംബസിയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്.



ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ നിന്നുള്ള ഡോക്ടര്‍മാരുടെയും നഴ്സുമാരുടെയും ആരോഗ്യ പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരുടെയും സേവനം നേരത്തേ യു.എ.ഇ. അഭ്യര്‍ത്ഥിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ അവധിക്കെത്തിയ യു.എ.ഇ.യില്‍ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന ഡോക്ടര്‍മാരെയും നഴ്‌സുമാരെയും എത്രയും പെട്ടെന്ന് തിരികെ എത്തിക്കണമെന്നും യു.എ.ഇ. ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു.

ഇന്ത്യയും യു.എ.ഇ.യും തമ്മിലുള്ള ശക്തമായ ഉഭയകക്ഷി ബന്ധത്തിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണ് യു.എ.ഇ.യുടെ അഭ്യര്‍ത്ഥന മാനിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യ മെഡിക്കല്‍ സംഘത്തെ അയക്കുന്നതെന്ന് ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെ യു.എ.ഇ. എംബസി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

Within the framework of the keenness of UAE embassy in New Delhi to support efforts of #UAE in combating #Covid_19 Indian authorities allowed to send first batch of medical team#DedicationAtWorkSafetyAtHome#HomelandofHumanity@UAEembassyIndia pic.twitter.com/WePz1nAuYn — UAE - F o r s a n (@UAE_Forsan) May 2, 2020

കോവിഡ് പ്രതിരോധപ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായി ഇന്ന് യു.എ.ഇ.യില്‍ നിന്നും 7 ടണ്‍ മെഡിക്കല്‍ ഉപകരണങ്ങള്‍ ഇന്ത്യയിലേക്ക് അയച്ചതായും എംബസി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

The UAE + India share a historical and strategic relationship. Our shipment today of 7 tonnes of medical aid to India to assist 7,000 healthcare workers sends a message that India will not walk alone in its fight against COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/RCm3n0wyv6 — هند مانع العتيبة Hend Al Otaiba (@hend_mana) May 2, 2020

