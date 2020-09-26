ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഡോ. മന്‍മോഹന്‍ സിങ്ങിനെ പോലെയുള്ള ഒരു പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ അഭാവം ഇന്ത്യ നേരിടുന്നതായി കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് എം.പി. രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി. മന്‍മോഹന്‍ സിങ്ങിന്റെ 88-ാം ജന്മദിനമായ ശനിയാഴ്ച മന്‍മോഹന്‍ സിങ്ങിന് ജന്മദിനാശംസകള്‍ നേര്‍ന്നുകൊണ്ട് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തതായിരുന്നു രാഹുല്‍. മന്‍മോഹന്‍ സിങ്ങിന്റെ സത്യസന്ധതയും മാന്യതയും ആത്മസമര്‍പ്പണവുമാണ് തങ്ങളുടെയെല്ലാം പ്രചോദനത്തിന്റെ സ്രോതസ്സെന്നും രാഹുല്‍ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

ലോകനേതാക്കളില്‍ ഏറ്റവും കഴിവുളള നേതാക്കളില്‍ ഒരാളെന്നാണ് ജന്മദിനാശംസകളില്‍ ഡോ. മന്‍മോഹന്‍ സിങ്ങിനെ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് വിശേഷിപ്പിച്ചത്. 'തന്റെ മഹത്വത്തിലേക്കുളള യാത്രയില്‍ അദ്ദേഹം കോടിക്കണക്കിന് ജനങ്ങളെ കൂടെക്കൂട്ടി. ഉയര്‍ച്ചകളിലൂടെയും താഴ്ചകളിലൂടെയും ഇന്ത്യയെ നയിച്ച മഹാനായ ഈ മകനോട് ഇന്ത്യ എന്നും കടപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കും. ജന്മദിനാശംസകള്‍' എന്നായിരുന്നു കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റ്. മന്‍മോഹന്‍ സിങ്ങിന് ആശംസയര്‍പ്പിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് 2.47 മിനിട്ട് ദൈര്‍ഘ്യമുളള വീഡിയോയും കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് പങ്കുവെച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രേ മോദിയും മന്‍മോഹന്‍ സിങ്ങിന് ജന്മദിനാശംസകള്‍ നേര്‍ന്നു. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയായിരിക്കേ രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ സമ്പദ്ഘടനയെ ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭരണാധികാരിയെന്നാണ് ഗുജറാത്ത് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് ഹാര്‍ദിക് പട്ടേല്‍ ജന്മദിനാശംസകളില്‍ മന്‍മോഹന്‍ സിങ്ങിനെ വിശേഷിപ്പിച്ചത്.

India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all.



Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead.#HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2020

In his journey towards greatness, he took a billion people along.



One of the most competent world leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh's vision for our Nation is uncompromising.



India is forever indebted to this great son for leading her through highs & lows.#HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh pic.twitter.com/LdNIHVmkwc — Congress (@INCIndia) September 26, 2020

Birthday greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2020

Content Highlights: India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh, Says Rahul Gandhi