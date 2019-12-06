ഹൈദരാബാദ്: തെലങ്കാനയില്‍ വെറ്ററിനറി ഡോക്ടറെ ബലാത്സംഗംചെയ്ത് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം കത്തിച്ച കേസിലെ പ്രതികളായ നാലു പേരും പോലീസിന്റെ വെടിയേറ്റു മരിച്ച സംഭവത്തില്‍ നാട്ടുകാരുടെ ആഘോഷം. പ്രതികളെ വെടിവെച്ച് കൊന്ന സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയ നാട്ടുകാര്‍ പുഷ്പവൃഷ്ടി നടത്തുകയും പോലീസുകാരെ തോളിലേറ്റി സന്തോഷം പ്രകടിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.

ഡോക്ടറുടെ അയല്‍വാസികളായ സ്ത്രീകൾ പോലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർക്ക് മധുരം നല്‍കുകയും ജയ് വിളിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. സംഭവ സ്ഥലത്ത് എത്തിയവരും ഡിസിപിക്കും എസിപിക്കും ജയ് വിളിച്ചു.

നവംബര്‍ 28ന് ആണ് 26 വയസ്സുള്ള വെറ്ററിനറി ഡോക്ടറുടെ മൃതദേഹം കത്തിക്കരിഞ്ഞ നിലയില്‍ ഷാദ്നഗര്‍ ദേശീയപാതയില്‍ പാലത്തിനടിയില്‍ കാണപ്പെട്ടത്. സംഭവത്തില്‍ പിന്നീട് അറസ്റ്റിലായ ജോല്ലു ശിവ, ജോല്ലു നവീന്‍, ചിന്താകുന്ത ചന്നകേശവുലു, മുഹമ്മദ് എന്നിവരാണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. ഡോക്ടറുടെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തിയ സ്ഥലത്തുവെച്ചുതന്നെയാണ് പ്രതികള്‍ പോലീസിന്റെ വെടിയേറ്റു മരിച്ചത്.

ഡോക്ടറുടെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തിയ സ്ഥലത്ത് തെളിവെടുക്കുന്നതിനായി പ്രതികളെ എത്തിച്ചപ്പോഴാണ് സംഭവം.

പ്രതികളായ നാലുപേരും ഓടി രക്ഷപ്പെടാന്‍ ശ്രമിച്ചപ്പോള്‍ വെടിവെക്കുകയായിരുന്നെന്നാണ് പോലീസ് പറയുന്നത്. പ്രതികളുടെ മൃതദേഹം ഷാദ്നഗര്‍ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്.

