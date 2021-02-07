ദെഹ്റാദൂണ്‍: ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡില്‍ ചമോലി ജില്ലയിലെ ജോഷിമഠില്‍ മഞ്ഞുമല ഇടിഞ്ഞുവീണുണ്ടായ പ്രളയത്തിന്റെ ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങളാണ് പുറത്തുവരുന്നത്. ഇരച്ചെത്തിയ വെള്ളത്തില്‍ അളകനന്ദ നദിയിലെ അണക്കെട്ട് തകരുകയും നിരവധി പേരെ കാണാതാകുകയും ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

വലിയ മഞ്ഞുമലയാണ് ഇടിഞ്ഞുവീണിരിക്കുന്നതെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകള്‍. തപോവന്‍ റെയ്‌നി എന്ന പ്രദേശത്താണ് സംഭവം. ഇതേത്തുടര്‍ന്ന് അളകനന്ദ നദിയിലെ അണക്കെട്ട് പൂര്‍ണമായും തകരുകയും ധോളിഗംഗാ നദിയില്‍ ജലനിരപ്പ് ഉയരുകയും ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

മഞ്ഞിടിച്ചിലിനു പിന്നാലെ സമീപ പ്രദേശത്തുനിന്ന് ആയിരക്കണക്കിന് ആളുകളെ സുരക്ഷിതസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. രക്ഷാ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്.

ഇതിനിടയില്‍ പഴയ വിഡിയോകള്‍ പ്രചരിപ്പിച്ച് ജനങ്ങളെ പരിഭ്രാന്തരാക്കരുതെന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ത്രിവേന്ദ്ര സിങ് റാവത്ത് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.

