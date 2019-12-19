ബെംഗളൂരു: ബെംഗളൂരുവില്‍ പൗരത്വ നിയമ ഭേദഗതിക്കെതിരായ പ്രതിഷേധത്തില്‍ പങ്കെടുത്തതിന് ചരിത്രകാരന്‍ രാമചന്ദ്ര ഗുഹയെ പോലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു. ടൗണ്‍ ഹാളിനു സമീപം നടന്ന പ്രതിഷേധത്തില്‍ പങ്കെടുക്കുകയായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹം.

ഗാന്ധിജിയുടെ ചിത്രം കയ്യില്‍പിടിച്ച് ഭരണഘടനയെ കുറിച്ച് മാധ്യമങ്ങളോടു സംസാരിച്ചതിന് തന്നെ പോലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തുവെന്ന് രാമചന്ദ്ര ഗുഹ എന്‍.ഡി.ടിവിയോടു പ്രതികരിച്ചു. മാതൃഭൂമി ആഴ്ചപ്പതിപ്പിലെ കോളമിസ്റ്റു കൂടിയാണ് ഗുഹ.

ഫോട്ടോ: പി. മനോജ്



പൗരത്വ ഭേദഗതി നിയമത്തിനെതിരായ പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങളുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ ബെംഗളൂരുവില്‍ 144 പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്.

Historian Ramachandra Guha is among the protestors who came in waves to Town Hall, Bengaluru and were detained. pic.twitter.com/yRY45drPU2 — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) December 19, 2019

