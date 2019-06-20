Image credits: ANI
ഛണ്ഡീഗഡ്: ഹിമാചല് പ്രദേശിലെ കുളുവിൽ അമ്പതോളം യാത്രക്കാരുമായി സഞ്ചരിച്ച സ്വകാര്യ ബസ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് 15 പേര് മരിച്ചു. അതേ സമയം മരണനിരക്ക് ഉയരുമെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക നിഗമനം.
നിരവധി പേര്ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റിട്ടുണ്ട്. ബസിന്റെ മുകളിലടക്കം യാത്രക്കാരുണ്ടായിരുന്നതായാണ് റിപ്പോര്ട്ട്.
Himachal Pradesh: 20 injured after a private bus fell into a deep gorge near Banjar area of Kullu district. Rescue operations underway. The bus carrying around 50 passengers was on its way from Banjar to Gadagushani area pic.twitter.com/HGBzeRuULP— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019
അതേ സമയം രക്ഷാപ്രവര്ത്തനം പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്. കുളുവിലെ ബഞ്ചാറില്നിന്നും പുറപ്പെട്ട ബസാണ് യാത്രാമധ്യേ അപകടത്തില്പ്പെട്ടത്.
