ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ഡൽഹിയിൽ കനത്ത മഴ തുടരുന്നു. ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ മുതൽ പെയ്ത മഴയിൽ രാജ്യതലസ്ഥാനത്തെ നിരവധി റോഡുകളിലും താഴ്ന്ന പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലും വെള്ളക്കെട്ട് രൂക്ഷമാണ്. പലയിടങ്ങളിലും ഗതാഗതം പൂർണമായി തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടു.

അടുത്ത രണ്ട്, മൂന്ന് മണിക്കൂർഡൽഹിയിലെ വിവിധ ഇടങ്ങളിൽ ഇടിമിന്നലോടുകൂടിയ മഴ തുടരുമെന്ന് കേന്ദ്ര കാലാവസ്ഥ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഡൽഹിയോട് ചേർന്ന് കിടക്കുന്ന ഫരീദാബാദ്, ഗാസിയബാദ്, നോയിഡ, മീററ്റ്, ഗുരുഗ്രാം, സോണിപത്, റോത്തക്, ഹൻസി, ആദംപുർ, ഹിസർ, ജിന്ദ് എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലും കനത്ത മഴ തുടരുമെന്ന് മുന്നറിയിപ്പുണ്ട്.

നിരവധി വാഹനങ്ങളും വെള്ളക്കെട്ടിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇതില്‍ കുടുങ്ങിയവരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്താന്‍ അഗ്നി രക്ഷാ സേനയുടെയും മറ്റും ശ്രമങ്ങള്‍ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്. ഡൽഹിയിൽ മഴ ജൂലായ് 21 വരെ തുടരുമെന്നാണ് കാലാവസ്ഥ വകുപ്പിന്റെ പ്രവചനം.

