ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: നേതാജി സുഭാഷ് ചന്ദ്ര ബോസിന്റെ പൂര്‍ണകായ പ്രതിമ ഇന്ത്യാ ഗേറ്റില്‍ സ്ഥാപിക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി. ഗ്രാനൈറ്റില്‍ തീര്‍ക്കുന്ന പ്രതിമ സ്ഥാപിക്കുന്നതുവരെ അതേ സ്ഥലത്ത് ഹോളോംഗ്രാം പ്രതിമയുണ്ടായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. നേതാജിയുടെ ജന്മവാര്‍ഷിക ദിനമായ ജനവരി 23-ന് ഹോളോഗ്രാം പ്രതിമ ജനങ്ങള്‍ക്കായി സമര്‍പ്പിക്കും.

ഗ്രാനൈറ്റില്‍ 28 അടി ഉയരത്തിലാണ് പൂര്‍ണകായ പ്രതിമ നിര്‍മിക്കുന്നത്. ആറു അടി വീതിയും ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കും. ഇതേ സ്ഥലത്ത് ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് ചക്രവര്‍ത്തി ജോര്‍ജ്ജ് അഞ്ചാമന്റെ പ്രതിമയാണുണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. 1968-ലാണ് ഇതു നീക്കം ചെയ്തത്.

നേതാജിയുടെ ജന്മദിനമായ ജനുവരി 23 പരാക്രം ദിവസമായി ആഘോഷിക്കുമെന്നും റിപ്പബ്ലിക് ദിനാഘോഷങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ആ ദിവസംതന്നെ തുടക്കം കുറിക്കുമെന്നും കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ നേരത്തെ വ്യക്തമാക്കിയിരുന്നു.

At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him. pic.twitter.com/dafCbxFclK