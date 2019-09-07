ശ്രീനഗര്‍: ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ സോപോറില്‍ സാധാരണക്കാര്‍ക്കു നേരെ തീവ്രവാദികളുടെ വെടിവെപ്പ്. ഡാംഗര്‍പുരയിലാണ് സംഭവം. ഒരു പെണ്‍കുഞ്ഞ് ഉള്‍പ്പെടെ നാലുപേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു.

ഇവരെ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. ആരുടെയും നില ഗുരുതരമല്ലെന്നാണ് സൂചന. പോലീസ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു. പരിക്കേറ്റവര്‍ ഒരു കുടുംബത്തിലെ അംഗങ്ങളാണെന്ന് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുണ്ട്.

Kashmir Zone Police: Terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby girl ( Usma Jan) at Dangerpora in Sopore. All injured shifted to the hospital and stated to be stable. Police on the spot and investigation in progress. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/9UFBWjucz1