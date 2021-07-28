കിഷ്ത്വാര്‍, ജമ്മു കശ്മീര്‍: ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ കിഷ്ത്വാര്‍ ജില്ലയിലെ ഹൊന്‍സാര്‍ ഗ്രാമത്തില്‍ ബുധനാഴ്ചയുണ്ടായ മേഘവിസ്‌ഫോടനത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്നുണ്ടായ വെള്ളപ്പാച്ചിലില്‍ നാല് പേര്‍ മരിച്ചു. 30 ലധികം പേരെ കാണാതായതായി. ഇവര്‍ക്കായി തിരച്ചില്‍ തുടരുകയാണെന്ന് ജില്ലാ അധികൃതര്‍ അറിയിച്ചു.

CLOUD BURST IN #KISHTWAR J&K:



36 Missing, 4 dead bodies Recovered, Rescue Operation on



Rescue teams have reached the incident spot.



4 dead bodies has been Recovered So far.



Efforts are on to trace the missing persons.



More Details Awaited... pic.twitter.com/Z80porLbWy — Waris Shah (وارث شاہ) (@warisJourno) July 28, 2021

ഗ്രാമത്തിലേക്ക് എത്തിച്ചേരാന്‍ റോഡ് ഇല്ലാത്തതിനാല്‍ രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനം ദുഷ്‌കരമാണ്. നാല് മൃതദേഹങ്ങള്‍ അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങളില്‍ നിന്ന് കണ്ടെടുത്തതായും 9 വീടുകള്‍ക്ക് സാരമായ കേടുപാടുകള്‍ സംഭവിച്ചതായും കിഷ്ത്വാര്‍ ജില്ലാ മജിസ്ട്രേറ്റ് അശോക് കുമാര്‍ ശര്‍മ ഒരു സ്വകാര്യ മാധ്യമത്തിനോട് പറഞ്ഞു.

രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനത്തിനായി കരസേനയുടെയും പോലീസിന്റെയും ഒരു സംഘം ഉടന്‍ തന്നെ പ്രദേശത്തേക്ക് എത്തിയതായും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു. കിഷ്ത്വാറിലെ മേഘവിസ്‌ഫോടനത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്നുണ്ടായ വെള്ളപ്പാച്ചിലില്‍ പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ ആകാശമാര്‍ഗ്ഗം ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിക്കാന്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വ്യോമസേന അധികൃതരെ ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും ജില്ലാ മജിസ്ട്രേറ്റ് കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തു.

#Kishtwar Cloudburst Update -

In cloud burst, 8 to 9 Houses damaged one ration depot damaged, around 30 to 40 people missing, 4 dead bodies recovered, Rescue operations underway pic.twitter.com/lqgzXWZhjm — Fayaz ahmad (@fayazAniSgr) July 28, 2021

കിഷ്ത്വാറിലെ രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങളില്‍ പ്രാദേശിക സംഘങ്ങളെ സഹായിക്കാന്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വ്യോമസേനയോട് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ടെന്ന് കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രി ജിതേന്ദ്ര സിംഗ് അറിയിച്ചു.

#Kishtwar Coudburst:

Just now spoke to DM Sh Ashok Sharma.Following cloudburst in Dachhan region, 30 to 40 persons missing, 4 dead bodies recovered so far. Rescue operations going on with help of SDRF and Army. Air Force authorities contacted for lifting the injured as and

1/2 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 28, 2021

Content Highlights: 4 dead, over 30 missing after cloudburst in Jammu-Kashmir