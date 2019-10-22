കശ്മീരില് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടല്; മൂന്ന് ഭീകരവാദികളെ വധിച്ചു
Representational Image, Photo: PTI
ശ്രീനഗര്: ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ അവന്തിപോരയില് സുരക്ഷാസേനയും ഭീകരവാദികളുമായി ഏറ്റുമുട്ടല്. മൂന്ന് ഭീകരവാദികളെ സുരക്ഷാസേന വധിച്ചു.
പട്ടാളം, സി.ആര്.പി.എഫ്, ജമ്മു കശ്മീര് പോലീസ് എന്നിവരുടെ സംയുക്ത നീക്കത്തിലാണ് ഭീകരവാദികളെ വധിച്ചത്. ഭീകരവാദികള് പ്രദേശത്തെ ഒരു വീടിനുള്ളില് ഒളിച്ചിരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭീകരരില് രണ്ടുപേര് വിദേശികളാണെന്ന് സീ ന്യൂസ് റിപ്പോര്ട്ട് ചെയ്തു.
#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed in encounter between security forces & terrorists in Awantipora today. Arms & ammunition recovered. Identities and affiliations being ascertained. Search in the area continues. pic.twitter.com/xMWn0Vl9Fl— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019
ഭീകരവാദികളുടെ പക്കല്നിന്ന് ആയുധങ്ങള് കണ്ടെടുത്തു. ഇവര് ഏത് സംഘടനയില്പ്പെട്ടവരാണെന്ന കാര്യം സ്ഥിരീകരിക്കപ്പെട്ടിട്ടില്ല. മേഖലയില് തിരച്ചില് പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്.
#UPDATE Kashmir Zone Police on Awantipora encounter: 3 terrorists killed. Arms & ammunition recovered. Identities and affiliations being ascertained. Search in the area continues. https://t.co/aQmm2f56p0 pic.twitter.com/WSUSiOL3Pk— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019
