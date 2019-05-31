ശ്രീനഗര്‍: ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ ഷോപ്പിയാനില്‍ സുരക്ഷാസേനയും ഭീകരവാദികളും തമ്മില്‍ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടല്‍. ഒരു ഭീകരനെ സുരക്ഷാ സേന വധിച്ചു. ദ്രഗഡ് സുഗാന്‍ മേഖലയില്‍ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച പുലര്‍ച്ചെയാണ് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലുണ്ടായത്.

ഹിസ്ബുള്‍ മുജാഹിദ്ദീന്‍, ലഷ്‌കറെ തൊയ്ബ ഭീകരവാദികളുമായാണ് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടല്‍ നടന്നതെന്നും ഇവര്‍ ഒളിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന കെട്ടിടം സൈന്യം വളഞ്ഞിരിക്കുന്നു എന്നുമാണ് സൂചന. ഏറ്റുമുട്ടല്‍ ഇപ്പോഴും തുടരുകയാണ്.

#UPDATE Shopian encounter: One terrorist has been neutralised in the encounter which broke out between terrorists and security forces in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district earlier this morning. Operation is underway. #JammuAndKashmir