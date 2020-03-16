ഭാഗ്പട്ട്: ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ ഗവര്‍ണര്‍മാരുടെ പ്രധാന ജോലി വൈന്‍ കുടിച്ച് നടക്കുകയും ഗോള്‍ഫ് കളിക്കുകയുമാണെന്ന് ഗോവ ഗവര്‍ണറും മുന്‍ ജമ്മു കശ്മീര്‍ ഗവര്‍ണറുമായ സത്യപാല്‍ മാലിക്ക്. ഉത്തര്‍പ്രേദശിലെ പൊതുപരിപാടിയില്‍ സംസാരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹം.

'കശ്മീരില്‍ ഗവര്‍ണര്‍മാര്‍ക്ക് ചെയ്യാന്‍ കാര്യമായ ജോലികളൊന്നുമില്ല. മറ്റ് സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലെ ഗവര്‍ണര്‍മാര്‍ വിവാദങ്ങളിലും തര്‍ക്കങ്ങളിലും ഏര്‍പ്പെടുമ്പോള്‍ അതില്‍ നിന്നെല്ലാം വിട്ടുനിന്ന് വൈന്‍ കുടിക്കുകയും ഗോള്‍ഫ് കളിച്ചും ആസ്വദിക്കുകയാണ് കശ്മീരിലെ ഗവര്‍ണര്‍'- സത്യപാല്‍ മാലിക് പറയുന്നു.

#WATCH Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik in Baghpat: Governor ka koi kaam nahi hota. Kashmir me jo Governor hota hai aksar wo daru peeta hai aur golf khelta hai. Baki jagah jo Governor hote hain wo aaram se rehte hain, kisi jhagde me padte nahi hain. pic.twitter.com/KTPNx49Eh3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 15, 2020

Content Highlights: Drkinking Wine and Playing golf is the main job of JK governors, says Sathyapal Malik