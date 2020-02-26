 

ഡല്‍ഹി സംഘര്‍ഷം: രഹസ്യാന്വേഷണ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥന്റെ മൃതദേഹം അഴുക്ക് ചാലില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തി
കലാപം ആസൂത്രിതം: അക്രമങ്ങള്‍ തടയുന്നതില്‍ കേന്ദ്രവും ഡല്‍ഹി സര്‍ക്കാരും പരാജയപ്പെട്ടു- സോണിയ
ഡല്‍ഹിയില്‍ കണ്ടത് ഗുജറാത്തിന്റെ മറ്റൊരു പതിപ്പ്; അവര്‍ ഒന്നിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു-പി.കെ കുഞ്ഞാലിക്കുട്ടി
സ്ഥിതിഗതികള്‍ ഭയപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു; സൈന്യത്തെ വിളിക്കണമെന്ന് കെജ്‌രിവാള്‍,മരിച്ചവരുടെ എണ്ണം 20 ആയി
