ശാന്തിയും സാഹോദര്യവുമാണ് നമ്മുടെ മുഖമുദ്ര: സമാധാന ആഹ്വാനവുമായി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: ഡല്ഹിയില് കലാപം രൂക്ഷമാകുന്നതിനിടെ സമാധാനത്തിന് ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്ത് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി. സമാധാനവും ഐക്യവുമാണ് നമ്മുടെ ധര്മചിന്തയുടെ കേന്ദ്രമെന്നും എല്ലായ്പ്പോഴും സമാധാനവും ഐക്യവും നിലനിര്ത്താന് ഡല്ഹിയിലെ സഹോദരി സഹോദരന്മാരോട് അഭ്യര്ത്ഥിക്കുന്നുവെന്നും മോദി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. എത്രയും പെട്ടെന്ന് തന്നെ സമാധാന അന്തരീക്ഷം പുനഃസ്ഥാപിക്കേണ്ടത് അത്യാവശ്യമാണെന്നും മോദി പറഞ്ഞു.
Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020
ഡല്ഹിയിലെ വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളില് നിലനില്ക്കുന്ന സ്ഥിതിഗതികളേപ്പറ്റി വിലയിരുത്തിയെന്ന് മറ്റൊരു ട്വീറ്റില് അദ്ദേഹം പറയുന്നു. സമാധാനം പുനഃസ്ഥാപിക്കുന്നതിനായി പോലീസും മറ്റ് ഏജന്സികളും പ്രവര്ത്തിക്കുകയാണെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം വിശദീകരിക്കുന്നു.
Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020
Content Highlights: Delhi violence; PM Modi appeals to maintain peace and brotherhood