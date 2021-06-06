ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ജീവനക്കാര്‍ക്ക് മലയാളം സംസാരിക്കുന്നതിനു വിലക്കുമായി ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെ ആശുപത്രി. രാജ്ഘട്ട് ജവാഹര്‍ലാല്‍ നെഹ്റു മാര്‍ഗിലെ ജി.ബി. പന്ത് ആശുപത്രിയിലാണു നഴ്സിങ് ഓഫിസര്‍മാര്‍ മലയാളം സംസാരിക്കുന്നതു വിലക്കി നഴ്സിങ് സൂപ്രണ്ട് സര്‍ക്കുലര്‍ ഇറക്കിയത്. ഇതിനു പിന്നാലെ വിമര്‍ശനവുമായി കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാക്കളായ രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി, ശശി തരൂര്‍, ജയ്‌റാം രമേശ്, കെ.സി. വേണുഗോപാല്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടെയുള്ളവര്‍ രംഗത്തെത്തി. 

സംസ്ഥാന സര്‍ക്കാരിനു കീഴിലുള്ള ഗോവിന്ദ് വല്ലഭ് പന്ത് ഇന്‍സ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂട്ട് ഓഫ് പോസ്റ്റ് ഗ്രാജുവേറ്റ് മെഡിക്കല്‍ എജ്യുക്കേഷന്‍ ആന്‍ഡ് റിസര്‍ച്ചില്‍ ഒട്ടേറെ മലയാളി നഴ്സുമാര്‍ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നുണ്ട്. ഇവര്‍ തമ്മില്‍ പലപ്പോഴും ആശയവിനിമയം നടത്തുന്നതു മലയാളത്തിലുമാണ്.

ഇതിനെക്കുറിച്ചു പരാതി ലഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും മലയാളം അറിയാത്ത രോഗികള്‍ക്കും സഹപ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ക്കും ഇതു ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുണ്ടാക്കുന്നുവെന്നും ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടിയാണ് നഴ്സിങ് സൂപ്രണ്ടിന്റെ സര്‍ക്കുലര്‍. ജോലിസ്ഥലത്തു മലയാളം കേള്‍ക്കരുതെന്നും ആശയവിനിമയം ഹിന്ദിയിലോ ഇംഗ്ലീഷിലോ ആകണമെന്നുമാണ് നിര്‍ദേശം.

നിര്‍ദേശം ലംഘിച്ചാല്‍ കടുത്ത നടപടി നേരിടേണ്ടി വരുമെന്നും സര്‍ക്കുലര്‍ മുന്നറിയിപ്പു നല്‍കുന്നുണ്ട്. ലക്ഷക്കണക്കിനു മലയാളികള്‍ താമസിക്കുകയും ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയും ചെയ്യുന്ന രാജ്യതലസ്ഥാന നഗരത്തിലെ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ ഇത്തരമൊരു വിലക്കു നേരിടേണ്ടിവരുന്നത് വിചിത്രമാണെന്നു നഴ്സുമാര്‍ പറയുന്നു. 

