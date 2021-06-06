ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ജീവനക്കാര്‍ക്ക് മലയാളം സംസാരിക്കുന്നതിനു വിലക്കുമായി ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെ ആശുപത്രി. രാജ്ഘട്ട് ജവാഹര്‍ലാല്‍ നെഹ്റു മാര്‍ഗിലെ ജി.ബി. പന്ത് ആശുപത്രിയിലാണു നഴ്സിങ് ഓഫിസര്‍മാര്‍ മലയാളം സംസാരിക്കുന്നതു വിലക്കി നഴ്സിങ് സൂപ്രണ്ട് സര്‍ക്കുലര്‍ ഇറക്കിയത്. ഇതിനു പിന്നാലെ വിമര്‍ശനവുമായി കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാക്കളായ രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധി, ശശി തരൂര്‍, ജയ്‌റാം രമേശ്, കെ.സി. വേണുഗോപാല്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടെയുള്ളവര്‍ രംഗത്തെത്തി.

It boggles the mind that in democratic India a government institution can tell its nurses not to speak in their mother tongue to others who understand them. This is unacceptable, crude,offensive and a violation of the basic human rights of Indian citizens. A reprimand is overdue! pic.twitter.com/za7Y4yYzzX