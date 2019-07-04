Photo - PTI
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: കോണ്ഗ്രസ് അധ്യക്ഷ സ്ഥാനത്ത് നിന്ന് ഔദ്യോഗികമായി രാജിവച്ച രാഹുല് ഗാന്ധിയെ പിന്തുണച്ച് സഹോദരിയും എഐസിസി ജനറല് സെക്രട്ടറിയുമായ പ്രിയങ്ക ഗാന്ധി. 'നിങ്ങളെ പോലെ ഇത് ചെയ്യാന് വളരെ കുറച്ച് പേര്ക്ക് മാത്രമേ ധൈര്യമുണ്ടാകൂ, നിങ്ങളുടെ തീരുമാനത്തില് അങ്ങേയറ്റത്തെ ആദരവുണ്ട്-പ്രിയങ്ക ട്വിറ്ററില് കുറിച്ചു.
Few have the courage that you do @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision. https://t.co/dh5JMSB63P— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 4, 2019
