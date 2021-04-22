സീതാറാം യെച്ചൂരിയുടെ മകന് കോവിഡ് ബാധിച്ചു മരിച്ചു
ആശിഷ് യെച്ചൂരി
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: സിപിഎം ജനറല് സെക്രട്ടറി സീതാറാം യെച്ചൂരിയുടെ മകന് ആശിഷ് യെച്ചൂരി (34)കോവിഡ് ബാധിച്ചു മരിച്ചു. യെച്ചൂരിയുടെ മൂത്ത മകനായ ആശിഷ് മാധ്യമപ്രവര്ത്തകനാണ്. പുലര്ച്ചെ ആറ് മണിയോടെയായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം.
കോവിഡ് ബാധയെ തുടര്ന്ന് ഗുഡ്ഗാവിലെ മേദാന്ത ആശുപത്രിയില് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.
It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us.— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 22, 2021
രണ്ടാഴ്ച മുമ്പാണ് കോവിഡ് ബാധിച്ചത്. ആദ്യം ഹോളി ഫാമിലി ആശുപത്രിയിലാണ് പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്. ആരോഗ്യസ്ഥിതി ഗുരുതരമായതിനെ തുടര്ന്ന് മേദാന്ത ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റുകയായിരുന്നു.
Covid 19 : Ashish Yechury sitharam Yechury's son dies battling COVID-19