"ഇതോ അച്ചേ ദിന്?" എന്ഡിഎ സര്ക്കാരിനെ ട്രോളി കോണ്ഗ്രസ്
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: ഇന്ധവില വര്ധനയില് കേന്ദ്രസര്ക്കാരിനെതിരെ 'ഇതാണോ അച്ചേ ദിന്' എന്ന് ചോദിച്ചും ട്രോളിയും കോണ്ഗ്രസ്. രാജ്യവ്യാപകമായി തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ബന്ദ് നടത്തുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് എന്ഡിഎ സര്ക്കാരിനെതിരെ കോണ്ഗ്രസിന്റെ സമൂഹമാധ്യമ വിഭാഗത്തിന്റെ മേധാവിയായ ദിവ്യസ്പന്ദന തന്റെ ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയും പാര്ട്ടി ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയും പ്രതിഷേധിച്ചത്.
ദംഗല് സിനിമയിലെ ആമിര്ഖാന്റെ ചിത്രങ്ങളാണ് ദിവ്യസ്പന്ദന യുപിഎ സര്ക്കാരിന്റേയും എന്ഡിഎ സര്ക്കാരിന്റേയും കാലത്തെ ഇന്ധനവിലയിലെ അന്തരം കാണിക്കാന് ഉപയോഗിച്ചത്. ആമിര്ഖാന്റെ പെര്ഫെക്ട് ഫിറ്റായ ഗുസ്തിതാരത്തിന്റെ ചിത്രവും കുടവയറുമായി പ്രായമായ ചിത്രവുമാണ് ദിവ്യ താരതമ്യത്തിനുപയോഗിച്ചത്.
#MehangiPadiModiSarkar #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/pRsiMyH4Nf— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) September 10, 2018
മോദി സര്ക്കാര് എല്ലാ റെക്കോര്ഡും ഭേദിച്ചെന്ന ആരോപണവും കോണ്ഗ്രസിന്റേതായുണ്ട്. ഇന്ധനവില രാജ്യം അഭിമുഖീകരിച്ച ഏറ്റവും ഉയര്ന്ന നിലയിലാണെന്നും സമ്പദ് വ്യവസ്ഥ കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യുന്നതില് മോദി സര്ക്കാര് പൂര്ണപരാജയമാണെന്നും കോണ്ഗ്രസ് കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു.
The runaway prices of fuel and the free fall in the value of the Rupee shows that the Modi Govt has completely failed in managing the economy. #MehangiPadiModiSarkar #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/cKtoxxjGBb— Congress (@INCIndia) September 10, 2018
The Modi Govt is stealing from the people of India with excessive taxes on fuel.— Congress (@INCIndia) September 10, 2018
#MehangiPadiModiSarkar #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/HHmWFnoII0
#MehangiPadiModiSarkar #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/tCUggRa9FY— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) September 10, 2018
Acche Din?— AIPC (@ProfCong) September 10, 2018
We think not.
All we are left with is hard choices.
Price of petrol is around Rs. 87/litre, that of Diesel about Rs. 75/litre. Price of LPG cylinder has increased from Rs. 414/cylinder in 2014 to Rs. 754/cylinder now.#BharatBandh#MehangiPadiModiSarkar pic.twitter.com/MWozfxOksH