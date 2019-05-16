ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: പശ്ചിമബംഗാളിലെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പ്രചാരണസമയം വെട്ടിക്കുറച്ച തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പു കമ്മീഷന്റെ നടപടിയില്‍ വിമര്‍ശനവുമായി കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ്. കമ്മീഷന്റെ നടപടി ഭരണഘടനയോടുളള ക്ഷമിക്കാനാകാത്ത വഞ്ചനയാണെന്ന് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് വക്താവ് രണ്‍ദീപ് സിങ് സുര്‍ജെവാല ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ വിമര്‍ശിച്ചു.

പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിക്കും പാര്‍ട്ടി അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ അമിത് ഷായ്ക്കുമെതിരെ പതിനൊന്നിലധികം പരാതികള്‍ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷന് ലഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. എന്നാല്‍ ഒരു നടപടിയും കൈക്കൊണ്ടിട്ടില്ലെന്നും സുര്‍ജെവാല ആരോപിച്ചു.

ബി ജെ പിയുടെ അക്രമത്തിനെതിരായും അമിത് ഷായുടെ ഭീഷണിക്കെതിരായും നടപടിയില്ല. പതിനാറാം തിയതി മോദിയുടെ റാലിക്ക് മാത്രം അനുമതി നല്‍കിയിരിക്കുന്നു. മറ്റുള്ളവരുടെ റാലിക്ക് നിരോധനം ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നു. ഒരിക്കല്‍ സ്വതന്ത്രമായിരുന്ന ഭരണഘടനാസ്ഥാപനത്തിന്റെ നാണംകെട്ട പതനമാണിതെന്നും സുര്‍ജെവാല പറഞ്ഞു.

Today is a dark day in the history of democracy.



EC’s order on W.Bengal negates the due process under Art 14 & 21 and abdicates its Constitutional duty under Art 324 to ensure level playing field.



This is an unpardonable betrayal of the Constitution!

1/2https://t.co/WdxqfVhBgV — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 15, 2019

2/2

Over 11 complaints filed with EC against PM Modi & Amit Shah- No action



Violence by BJP and intimidation by Amit Shah-No action



Now, permit Modiji’s rallies on 16th & ban all others



This is a shameful fall for a once independent Constitutional Bodyhttps://t.co/WdxqfVhBgV — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 15, 2019

content highlights: congress slams election commission over decision on poll campaigning in bengal