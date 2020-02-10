ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഓസ്കർ പുരസ്‌കാരം ലോസ് ആഞ്ജലിസില്‍ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചപ്പോള്‍ ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ മറ്റൊരു ഓസ്‌കര്‍ പ്രഖ്യാപനം നടത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാണ് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് പാര്‍ട്ടി. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മോദി, അമിത് ഷാ, അരവിന്ദ് കെജ്‌രിവാള്‍ എന്നിവരടക്കമുള്ളവര്‍ക്കാണ് 'പുരസ്‌കാരങ്ങള്‍' പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിന്റെ ഔദ്യോഗിക ട്വിറ്റര്‍ പേജിലൂടെയായിരുന്നു മികച്ച ആക്ഷന്‍ നടന്‍, ഹാസ്യ നടന്‍, സഹനടന്‍ എന്നിങ്ങനെയുള്ള പുരസ്‌കാരങ്ങളുടെ പ്രഖ്യാപനം.

മികച്ച ആക്ഷന്‍ നടനായി കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തിരിക്കുന്നത് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയെ ആണ്. പ്രജ്ഞാ സിങ് താക്കൂര്‍, യോഗി ആദിത്യനാഥ് എന്നിവരെ പിന്തള്ളിയാണ് മോദി പുരസ്‌കാരം നേടിയതെന്ന് പ്രഖ്യാപനത്തില്‍ പറയുന്നു. 'ഈ പുരസ്‌കാര നേട്ടത്തില്‍ 56 ഇഞ്ചിന്റെ വിയര്‍പ്പും കണ്ണീരും അടങ്ങിയിരിക്കുന്നു' എന്നും ട്വീറ്റില്‍ പറയുന്നു.

It takes "56 inches" of "sweat & tears" to win this award. Here are the nominees & winner for best actor in an Action role. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Y2Qe1IFemj — Congress (@INCIndia) February 10, 2020

നെഗറ്റീവ് റോളിലുള്ള മികച്ച നടനായി കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷായെ ആണ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. യോഗി ആദിത്യനാഥ്, അനുരാഗ് താക്കൂര്‍ എന്നിവരെ മറികടന്നാണ് അമിത് ഷാ പുരസ്‌കാരം നേടിയത്. 'ഗബ്ബര്‍ സിങ്ങും മൊഗാംബോയുമെല്ലാം പഴയ ഭീഷണികള്‍. പുതിയ ഇന്ത്യയിലുള്ളത് പുതിയ വില്ലന്‍മാര്‍..' എന്ന കുറിപ്പോടെയാണ് ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചുകൊണ്ടുള്ള ട്വീറ്റ്.

Gabbar Singh & Mogambo are menaces of the past, "New India" brings a new set of villains. Here are the nominees & winner for best actor in a Negative role. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AGkohpT2qq — Congress (@INCIndia) February 10, 2020

മികച്ച ഹാസ്യനടനുള്ള പുരസ്‌കാരം കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നല്‍കുന്നത് മനോജ് തിവാരിക്കാണ്. ഈ വിഭാഗത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന മറ്റു നാമനിര്‍ദേശങ്ങള്‍ ധനമന്ത്രി നിര്‍മല സീതാരാമന്‍, റെയില്‍വേ മന്ത്രി പിയൂഷ് ഗോയല്‍ എന്നിവരായിരുന്നെന്നും ട്വീറ്റ് വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നു. മനോജ് തിവാരി യോഗ ചെയ്യുന്ന വീഡിയോയും ഫലപ്രഖ്യാപനത്തോടൊപ്പമുണ്ട്.

When things get dark, when the times are tough, we can all do with a little comedy to cheer us up. Fortunately we have these timeless moments to get us through. Here are the nominations & winner for best actor in a Comedic role. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bzoxqEMuSM — Congress (@INCIndia) February 10, 2020

നാടകീയ കഥാപാത്രത്തെ അവതരിപ്പിച്ചതിനുള്ള പുരസ്‌കാരം നല്‍കുന്നത് ഡല്‍ഹി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി അരവിന്ദ് കെജ്‌രിവാളിനാണ്. സ്മൃതി ഇറാനി, നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി എന്നിവരായിരുന്നു ഈ വിഭാഗത്തിലെ മറ്റു മത്സരാര്‍ഥികള്‍ എന്നും ട്വീറ്റില്‍ പറയുന്നു. മികച്ച സഹനടനായി മാധ്യമപ്രവര്‍ത്തകന്‍ അര്‍ണബ് ഗോസ്വാമിയെയും കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തിരിക്കുന്നു.

Monologues, photoshoots, sweat & tears, what's politics without a little drama. Here are the nominees for best actor in a Dramatic role. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ow6QeKLq5M — Congress (@INCIndia) February 10, 2020

Like chai without biscuit, like salt without pepper, no dictatorship is successful without a little 'support' from their friends. Here are the nominees for best actor in a Supporting role. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/eyVKdjigfs — Congress (@INCIndia) February 10, 2020

Content Highlights: Congress gives Best Action award to PM Modi, Best Negative Role to Amit Shah- Oscars 2020