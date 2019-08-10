സോണിയ കോണ്ഗ്രസിന്റെ ഇടക്കാല പ്രസിഡന്റ്
Photo: PTI
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: കോണ്ഗ്രസിന്റെ ഇടക്കാല അധ്യക്ഷയായി സോണിയാഗാന്ധിയെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. എ.ഐ.സി.സി ആസ്ഥാനത്ത് ചേര്ന്ന പ്രവര്ത്തക സമിതി യോഗത്തിലാണ് തീരുമാനം. അധ്യക്ഷ സ്ഥാനത്ത് തുടരണമെന്ന നേതാക്കളുടെ അഭ്യര്ഥന രാഹുല് നിരസിച്ചതോടെയാണ് സോണിയ ഇടക്കാല പ്രസിഡന്റായത്.
രാജി പിന്വലിക്കാന് വിസമ്മതിച്ച രാഹുല് പുതിയ അധ്യക്ഷനെ കണ്ടെത്താന് വൈകുന്നതില് ക്ഷുഭിതനായി യോഗത്തില്നിന്ന് ഇറങ്ങിപ്പോയെന്നും റിപ്പോര്ട്ടുകളുണ്ട്. പ്രവര്ത്തക സമിതി യോഗത്തിനുശേഷം സംഘടനാ ചുമതലയുള്ള എ.ഐ.സി.സി ജനറല് സെക്രട്ടറി കെ.സി വേണുഗോപാലാണ് തീരുമാനങ്ങള് വിശദീകരിച്ചത്. രാഹുലിന്റെ രാജി യോഗം അംഗീകരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
#UPDATE K C Venugopal, Congress: Congress Working Committee (CWC) unanimously resolved to request Sonia Gandhi to take over as the Interim President, pending the election of a regular president by the AICC. pic.twitter.com/24FhY0FFct— ANI (@ANI) 10 August 2019
Congress leader KC Venugopal: Congress Working Committee unanimously resolved that Rahul Gandhi should continue as Congress president & requested him to accept this decision, however, he declined to withdraw his resignation. pic.twitter.com/B3KPOID5TM— ANI (@ANI) 10 August 2019
Content Highlights: Congres: Sonia Gandhi elected as interim president