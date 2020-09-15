ഇറ്റാനഗര്‍: അരുണാചല്‍ പ്രദേശ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പെമ ഖണ്ഡുവിന് കോവിഡ്-19 സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. അദ്ദേഹം തന്നെയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ അറിയിച്ചത്.

I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19.



I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP.