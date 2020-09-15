അരുണാചല് പ്രദേശ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പെമ ഖണ്ഡുവിന് കോവിഡ്
പെമ ഖണ്ഡു | Photo: twitter.com/PemaKhanduBJP
ഇറ്റാനഗര്: അരുണാചല് പ്രദേശ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പെമ ഖണ്ഡുവിന് കോവിഡ്-19 സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. അദ്ദേഹം തന്നെയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ അറിയിച്ചത്.
I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19.— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 15, 2020
I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP.
'ആര്ടി-പിസിആര് ടെസ്റ്റില് കോവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നു. ലക്ഷണങ്ങളോ മറ്റ് ആരോഗ്യപ്രശ്നങ്ങളോ ഇല്ല. മാര്ഗനിര്ദേശങ്ങള് പാലിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് സ്വയം നിരീക്ഷണത്തില് പ്രവേശിക്കുന്നു. ഞാനുമായി സമ്പര്ക്കത്തില് വന്നവര് മാര്ഗനിര്ദേശങ്ങള് പാലിക്കണം'- പെമ ഖണ്ഡു ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
Content Highlights: Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu tests positive for COVID-19