ഭയസമ്മതപ്രകാരമുള്ള സ്വവര്‍ഗ ലൈംഗികത ക്രിമിനല്‍ കുറ്റമല്ലെന്ന സുപ്രീം കോടതിവിധിക്ക് കയ്യടിയുമായി രാഷ്ട്രീയ-സിനിമാ മേഖലയിലെ പ്രമുഖര്‍.

ഉഭയസമ്മതപ്രകാരമുള്ള സ്വവര്‍ഗ ലൈംഗികത കുറ്റകരമായി കണക്കാക്കിയിരുന്ന ഐ പി സി 377-ാം വകുപ്പ് അഞ്ചംഗഭരണഘടനാ ബെഞ്ചാണ് ഭാഗികമായി റദ്ദാക്കിയത്.

തിരുവനന്തപുരം എം പിയും കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവുമായ ശശി തരൂര്‍, മുന്‍ കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രി മിലിന്ദ് ദിയോറ, ബോളിവുഡ് സംവിധായകന്‍ കരണ്‍ ജോഹര്‍, അഭിനേതാക്കളായ ആമിര്‍ ഖാന്‍, അനുഷ്‌കാ ശര്‍മ, രണ്‍വീര്‍ സിങ്, സോനം കെ അഹൂജ, ഫര്‍ഹാന്‍ അഖ്തര്‍, സ്വര ഭാസ്‌കര്‍ തുടങ്ങിയവരാണ് വിധിക്ക് അഭിനന്ദനവുമായി എത്തിയത്. 