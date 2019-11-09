സമാധാനവും ഒരുമയും ജയിക്കട്ടേയെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: അയോധ്യയിലെ തര്ക്ക ഭൂമിയില് ക്ഷേത്രം നിര്മിക്കുന്നതിന് സര്ക്കാര് നിയന്ത്രണത്തിലുള്ള ട്രസ്റ്റിന് കൈമാറണമെന്ന സുപ്രീം കോടതി വിധിക്കു പിന്നാലെ പ്രതികരണവുമായി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി. അയോധ്യ വിധി ആരുടെയെങ്കിലും വിജയമോ പരാജയമോ ആയി കാണേണ്ടതില്ലെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.
'കോടതി വിധി ആരുടെയെങ്കിലും വിജയമോ പരാജയമോ ആയി കാണാന് പാടില്ല. രാമ ഭക്തിയും റഹിം ഭക്തിയും ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുമ്പോള്ത്തന്നെ രാഷ്ട്ര ഭക്തിയെയും ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. സമാധാനവും ഒരുമയും ജയിക്കട്ടെ'- മോദി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
ഏതുവിധത്തിലുള്ള തര്ക്കങ്ങളും നിയമത്തിന്റെ മാര്ഗത്തിലൂടെ സൗഹാര്ദപൂര്വം പരിഹരിക്കാമെന്നതിന് തെളിവാണ് സുപ്രീം കോടതി വിധി. നീതിന്യായ സംവിധാനത്തിന്റെ സ്വാതന്ത്രവും സുതാര്യതയും ദീര്ഘവീക്ഷണവും എടുത്തുകാട്ടുന്നതാണ് ഈ വിധി. സമാധാനപൂര്വമായ സഹവര്ത്തിത്വം നിലനിര്ത്താനുള്ള ഇന്ത്യന് ജനതയുടെ സഹജമായ പ്രതിജ്ഞാബദ്ധതയാണ് കോടതിവിധിയെത്തുടര്ന്ന് കാണുന്നതെന്നും മോദി ട്വീറ്റില് പറഞ്ഞു.
The calm and peace maintained by 130 crore Indians in the run-up to today’s verdict manifests India’s inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019
May this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation. May every Indian be empowered.
The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019
