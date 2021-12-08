കുനൂര്‍: സംയുക്ത സൈനിക മേധാവി ബിപിന്‍ റാവത്ത് അടക്കം ഉന്നത സൈനിക ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്‍ സഞ്ചരിച്ച ഹെലിക്കോപ്ടര്‍ നീലഗിരിയില്‍ തകര്‍ന്നു വീണു. ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് ഒരു മണിയോടെയാണ് സംഭവം.

ബിപിന്‍ റാവത്തും അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ സ്റ്റാഫും കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളുമാണ് അപകടത്തില്‍ പെട്ടതെന്ന് വാര്‍ത്താ ഏജന്‍സിയായ എ.എന്‍.ഐ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

നാല് പേരുടെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെടുത്തതായി തമിഴ് വാര്‍ത്താ ചാനലുകള്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു. വ്യോമസേനയുടെ എം.ഐ 17വി.5 ഹെലിക്കോപ്ടറാണ് അപകടത്തില്‍ പെട്ടതെന്ന് വ്യോമസേന ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. അപകടത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് അന്വേഷണത്തിന് ഉത്തരവിട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.



(Pics Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/miALr88sm1 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

കുനൂര്‍ കട്ടേരിക്ക് സമീപമായിരുന്നു ഹെലിക്കോപ്ടര്‍ തകര്‍ന്നുവീണത്. കുനൂരില്‍ നിന്ന് വെല്ലിങ്ടണ്‍ കന്റോണ്‍മെന്റിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്രാമധ്യേയാണ്‌ അപകടം സംഭവിച്ചത്.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. pic.twitter.com/6oxG7xD8iW — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

CDS Bipin Rawat ji was on this crashed helicopter.



I hope he & other army personnels are safe🙏🏻🙏🏻



pic.twitter.com/RuMeJBtiV7 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) December 8, 2021

Content Highlights: Army chopper crashes