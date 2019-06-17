Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 16, 2019
Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance.
Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/XDGuG3OiyK
Congratulations to Indian cricket team for winning the match against Pakistan in #CWC2019. The Indian team played an amazing game of cricket for this victory.
We are all proud of Team India.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 16, 2019
विश्व कप में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ अतुलनीय जीत के लिए Team India को हार्दिक बधाई। आपने लगातार देश को गौरवान्वित होने का अवसर दिया है।— Congress (@INCIndia) June 16, 2019
धन्यवाद #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Znhryj4ytp