ആന്ധ്ര/ബെംഗളുരു: ആന്ധ്രയില്‍ ഇന്ന് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തത് 10,526 പുതിയ കോവിഡ് 19 കേസുകള്‍. 81 പേര്‍ മരിച്ചു. ഇതോടെ സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ കോവിഡ് ബാധിതരുടെ എണ്ണം 4 ലക്ഷം കടന്നു. നിലവില്‍ 96,191 പേരാണ് ചികിത്സയിലുളളത്. 3714 പേര്‍ മരിച്ചു.

8960 കേസുകളാണ് കര്‍ണാടകയില്‍ ഇന്ന് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തത്. 7464 പേര്‍ രോഗമുക്തി നേടി. 3,18,752 പേര്‍ക്കാണ് ഇവിടെ ഇതുവരെ കോവിഡ് 19 സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിട്ടുളളത്. ഇവരില്‍ 2,27,018 പേര്‍ രോഗമുക്തരായി. നിലവില്‍ 86,347 പേരാണ് ചികിത്സയിലുളളത്. ഇന്ന് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്ത 136 മരണങ്ങള്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പടെ 5368 പേരാണ് കോവിഡ് ബാധിച്ച് കര്‍ണാടകയില്‍ മരിച്ചത്.

COVID-19 cases cross 4 lakhs mark in Andhra Pradesh, with the state reporting 10,526 new cases and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours. Number of active cases and deaths stand at 96,191 and 3,714 respectively: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/FlQaXRlGNM