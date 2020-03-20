ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: കൊറോണയുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ ജീവനക്കാരുടെ അലവന്‍സ് പത്തുശതമാനം വെട്ടിക്കുറയ്ക്കാനൊരുങ്ങി എയര്‍ ഇന്ത്യ. ക്യാബിന്‍ ക്രൂ ഒഴികെയുള്ള ജീവനക്കാരുടെ അലവന്‍സാണ് കുറയ്ക്കുക.

മാര്‍ച്ച് മുതല്‍ മൂന്നുമാസത്തേക്കാണ് ഇത് നടപ്പാക്കുക. പ്രസ്താവനയിലൂടെയാണ് എയര്‍ ഇന്ത്യ ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്. കൊറോണയുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ എയര്‍ ഇന്ത്യ നിരവധി സര്‍വീസുകള്‍ റദ്ദാക്കിയിരുന്നു.

Air India statement: In view of #Coronavirus, we are undertaking 10% deduction of allowances in respect of all employees except cabin crew for a period of 3 months effective March 2020 salary. pic.twitter.com/PTL3ssDmSt